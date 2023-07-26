WI wicketkeeper Da Silva’s mother praises Kohli for his values

The second Test between the two teams ended in a draw with rain playing spoilsport.

Port of Spain: Whether it is on or off the field, Indian batsman Virat Kohli has been winning the hearts of his fans and those who admire him. Recently Kohli met West Indies keeper Joshua Da Silva’s parents and Caroline Da Silva said that he has values that every mother should be proud of.

34-year-old Kohli showed class in his batting as he scored a century in the 2nd Test at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain. India won the two-match series comfortably.

Joshua da Silva’s parents met Virat Kohli at Trinidad and Tobago.

According to RevSportz, the couple said that they still couldn’t believe how it all happened and that every sportsperson should learn the humility of Virat Kohli.

“He has achieved so much and yet he has the values that every mother seeks in their child. He is a family man and the ideal son” said Caroline.

They were overwhelmed after meeting Virat Kohli and said that their life’s ambition is for their son to play for RCB, a team for which Virat plays.

“It will be the insane dream moment for us,” said the couple and went on to add “We will be in India to witness that moment if it ever comes true.” Speaking to RevSportz, the Da Silva’s believe Joshua could learn a lot from playing the IPL.

“It is hugely popular here and with so many West Indians playing it will be fantastic for Joshua if he gets an opportunity”, they said.

Finally, when asked what was Joshua’s reaction after the Kohli meeting where he was seen filming every moment, they said, “He is a very reserved person and hasn’ said much.

But sport is about respect and he respects Virat Kohli a lot and that’s what he was saying to Virat when he suggested that he wanted Virat to get a 100.

