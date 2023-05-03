| This Video Of Danish Sait And Mohammed Siraj Singing In Dakhni Is A Treat For Hyderabadis

A video of comedian Danish Sait and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Mohammad Siraj speaking and singing in Dakhni is buzzing all over the internet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: A video of comedian Danish Sait and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Mohammad Siraj speaking and singing in Dakhni is buzzing all over the internet. The clip is from the ‘RCB Insider Show’ hosted by the former.

In the video shared by RCB’s official Instagram page, Danish is seen calling the cricketer ‘Meri Jaan, Hyderabad Ki Shaan’. The dup engaged in a funny banter in Dakhni, and Siraj was seen creating sentences using words such as ‘Hallu, Potti, Light Le Lo, Chinndi Chor, and Kirrak’. He was also asked to sing a few Hindi songs in the language.

The video has garnered a lot of attention from the internet with many reposting it on their socials. “Dakhini language on next level,” read a comment. “Hail dakhni,” wrote another. “Proud Dakhni,” said the third.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs on May 1. Mohammed Siraj grabbed one wicket against Lucknow Super Giants and moved to the second spot in the Purple Cap race with 15 wickets and an economy of 7.35.