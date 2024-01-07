Siddipet: Wife gets husband killed after he undergoes sex change surgery

The woman, Daripally Vedha, had offered a Rs.18 lakh supari to get her husband, Daripally Venkatesh, killed, after he underwent the sex change surgery and became ‘Roja’.

Roja alias Venkatesh who was killed by his wife after he underwent a sex change surgery

Siddipet: A woman, whose husband underwent a surgery to become a woman, allegedly hired killers to eliminate him in Siddipet district.

The wife, along with two of the contract killers, were arrested after they allegedly smothered her husband to death.

According to the police, the woman, Daripally Vedha, had offered a Rs.18 lakh supari to get her husband, Daripally Venkatesh, killed, after he underwent the sex change surgery and became ‘Roja’.

The hired killers are said to have smothered Roja to death on December 11 after having a liquor party with Roja. According to the Siddipet One-Town Police, the accused Daripally Vedha married Venkatesh, both residents of Siddipet town, in 2014. The couple had an eight-year-old daughter.

However, their life changed when Venkatesh underwent the surgery and changed his name into Roja, after which he began roaming the roads in Siddipet town begging for money. While Vedha was working as a private school teacher, Roja used to go to the school and pick up arguments with her. Vedha reportedly lost her job after Roja created issues at the school, police said, adding that Roja was also forcing Vedha to send their daughter with her for begging.

Fed with this, Vedha allegedly decided to eliminate Roja. Offering Rs 18 lakh as supari, she paid Rs 4.60 lakh as advance to Biyini Ramesh (32), who runs a footwear shop in Siddipet town. Ramesh took the help of Ippa Shekar (24) and two other persons.

After having a beer party with Roja on December 11, they smothered Roja to death with pillows. Police, who registered a case of suspicious death initially, later got evidence of Vedha’s involvement after which she was arraigned as the prime accused.

Inspector Krishna Reddy said they arrested Vedha, Ramesh and Shekar while two of the accused were absconding.