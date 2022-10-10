Wife of Telangana CID Director General dies in accident at Jaisalmer, official sustains injuries

09:42 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) Director General, Govind Singh’s wife was killed while three others including Govind Singh sustained injuries in a road accident at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on Monday.

The senior CID official, along with his wife Sheela and two others were travelling to Ramgarh after visiting the Tanot Mata Temple at around 2.25 p.m. on Monday. The vehicle overturned on the stretch between Tanot Mata temple and Ramgarh.

“The vehicle overturned two to three times and the victim was thrown out of the vehicle. She landed on the road and sustained head injuries,” said a senior official of Telangana police.

The Border Security Force (BSF) vehicle evacuated the injured from the spot and shifted them to the nearest Community Health Care (CHC) at Ramgarh. On examination, the doctors declared the wife of Govind Singh as dead.

The health condition of the DG (CID) is stable while his driver Vijendra was also injured in the accident along with another person. A total of four persons were travelling in the car. The vehicle was badly damaged.

The DG (CID) along with his wife was on a Leave Travel Concession (LTC) probably the last as Govind Singh will attain superannuation next month.

Several officials of Telangana police including DG Anjani Kumar expressed shock over the incident and offered their condolences to the family. “In times of immense pain we are with the family,” said Anjani Kumar. He said the police are coordinating with the family and police officials in other States to ensure a smooth shift of the body of the victim to her native place Faridabad.