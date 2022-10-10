Hyderabad Inspector Nageswara Rao accused of rape dismissed from service

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:33 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: A senior police officer, Inspector K Nageshwara Rao of Hyderabad city police was dismissed from service following a case registered against him accusing him of raping a woman and threatening her husband with dire consequences.

The dismissal order was issued by the Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand who invoked provisions under Article 311 (2) (b) and (3) of the Indian Constitution, according to a press release issued here on Monday.

In the press note detailing the reasons for the ultimate punishment, Anand said “there is possibility that K Nageswara Rao, Inspector of Police (suspension) may intimidate and influence the victim and witnesses thereof during the regular course of departmental enquiry. He had a criminal bent of mind and is likely to influence or intimidate the victim or witnesses in the case. Thus it is reasonable to impose a major penalty ‘dismissal from service’ without enquiry.”

Inspector Nageswara Rao was suspended after he was accused of raping a woman after trespassing into her house and later threatened the victim and her husband with dire consequences. Following a complaint from the victim, the Vanasthalipuram police in the neighbouring Rachakonda police commissionerate registered a case against him. The police officer was arrested and remanded in jail. He was released a few days ago on bail. The police higher ups had ordered a departmental enquiry against him.