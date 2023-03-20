Wildlife experts call for conserving habitat of Sparrows

All the native plants on which sparrows depend for survival are gone and due to heavy construction activity in urban areas and competition with pigeons and myna, sparrow population in urban areas continues to remain under stress, said Former TSFDC Chairman

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 11:59 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: A decade-long effort to conserve the dwindling number of sparrows, not only in Hyderabad but across the country, taken up by conservationists and animal lovers has offered some hope in the form of increased awareness among the general public on the need to conserve the habitat of the small fuzzy bird, wildlife experts, on the occasion of World Sparrow Day on Monday, said.

“In rural and semi-urban areas, we have plenty of sparrows and there is no cause for concern over their numbers. However, despite a lot of awareness of the issue, the fact is that in urban areas, the feed and habitat for sparrows have dwindled. All the native plants on which sparrows depend for survival are gone and due to heavy construction activity in urban areas and competition with pigeons and myna, sparrow population in urban areas continues to remain under stress. However, that is not the case in villages and semi-urban areas,” says former vice chairman and managing director, TS Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC), P Raghuveer.

The former top forest official, who has been spearheading Save Sparrows Campaign in Hyderabad and elsewhere since 2010, urged people in urban centres to make efforts are conservation at an individual level. “Persons can raise native plant species in their households on which insects depend for survival. If such insects are available, then sparrows will have an abundant food source,” he points out.

Steady efforts across the country to conserve the sparrow population also appear to have given positive results. “Since 2010, throughout the country, a lot of effort has been made to encourage the sparrow population. Even in Hyderabad, there are many pockets where animal lovers are providing nests for sparrows,” he said. The conservationist also urged people to contribute to save the birds during the ongoing summer season.

“During the next few months, due to heat, birds will not have access to water and they will be under a lot of stress. Everybody can actually help the longevity of the birds by keeping water in earthen pots along with grains like millets on the terrace of households,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of World Sparrow Day, the State Forest wing organised an awareness programme at KBR Park on Monday, which was attended by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Forces, Telangana, RM Dobriyal. Children took part in different activities including bird watching and awareness sessions on conservation of the bird species and participated in drawing and slogan writing. On the occasion, the Forest Department felicitated the students for taking part in the unique event.