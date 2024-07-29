| Will Be Compelled To File Pil Against Police Over Growing Atrocities Against Common People In Hyderabad

‘Will be compelled to file PIL against police over growing atrocities on common people in Hyderabad’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 07:46 PM

AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the Congress Government for law and order failure in the State, AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said he would be compelled to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against police over increasing atrocities against common people.

The police was resorting to lathicharge in old city. Private employees returning home were not being spared and even those visiting hospitals were being questioned, he said during discussion on demands for grants in the Assembly on Monday.

“Task force is meant to act against criminals and control the crime. In Hyderabad, the Task force is using ‘danda’ on common people at nights and was sleeping during morning hours,” Akbaruddin Owaisi slammed.

As Congress members tried to object his remarks, AIMIM members shot back and asked them to occupy their seats. Continuing his tirade against the Congress government, the AIMIM Floor Leader said there was spurt in murders and crime rate had increased considerably.

“GHMC elections are fast approaching, I am trying to explain a few things to you (Congress members), rest it is upto you,” Akbaruddin Owaisi replied.

Stating that there was rampant abuse of ganja, drugs and liquor, the AIMIM Floor Leader demanded the State Government to drop the word prohibition from the Prohibition and Excise department’s name.

“There should be complete prohibition in the State. It is resulting in increased crime rate and abuse against women,” Akbaruddin Owaisi said.

The AIMIM Floor Leader also said the new criminal laws introduced by the union government restrict civil liberties. “The House should pass a resolution that Telangana Government will not adopt these rules. I hope the Opposition will support my demand,” Akbaruddin Owaisi said. Immediately, former Minister T Harish Rao said they would extend support to the AIMIM leader’s appeal.

Akbaruddin Owaisi also found fault with the Congress government for allocating Rs. 120 crore for Kodangal Development Authority and no allocations to Gajwel Area Development Authority set up by the previous government.

“Irrespective of the party affiliations, I hope Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be liberal in allocating funds for legislators to take up development and welfare programmes in their constituencies,” he said.