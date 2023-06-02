| Will Be Forced Into Dark Ages Scientists React As Ncert Drops Periodic Table Democracy For Class 10

Will be forced into dark ages: Scientists react as NCERT drops periodic table, democracy for Class 10

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: After the removal of the theory of evolution from the Class 10 curriculum stoked significant concern earlier this year, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has now removed the periodic table and democracy for Class 10 students after the latest revision.

Among the topics dropped from the science textbook are also chapters on environmental sustainability and sources of energy. Full chapters on democracy, challenges to democracy and political parties have been dropped from the books.

The NCERT reportedly says that it was imperative to reduce the load on students in light of the coronavirus pandemic. “Difficulty level, overlapping content, and content irrelevant in the present context” are some of the reasons listed by NCERT for dropping these chapters from the curriculum. Students can learn about these only if they opt for the relevant subject in Class 11 and Class 12.

The decision has evoked sharp reactions from scientists and teachers across the world. British biologist and ‘The Selfish Gene’ author Richard Dawkins took to his social media to express his outrage. In his tweet, he called BJP, “a tragic affront to India’s secular beginnings”.

Dawkins shared a news article and tweeted: “Modi’s BJP is a tragic affront to India’s secular beginnings. Hinduism is at least as ridiculous as Islam. Between them, these two idiotic religions have betrayed the ideals of Nehru and Gandhi.”

UK-based forensic anthropology expert Dr Namrata Datta commented on the same and said that India will be forced into the dark ages if it does not act now.

In a lengthy tweet, Datta said, “School children in India will no longer be taught about evolution, the periodic table of elements, sustainability, pollution or energy sources such as fossil fuels and renewables.” She further said that experts are baffled by the decision, and “more than 4,500 have signed an appeal to reinstate the axed content on evolution.”

Meanwhile, scores of netizens also took to the micro-blogging site to express their objections towards the decision. Here’s what they said:

