Will challenge HC verdict in SC: Dande Vittal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 08:40 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: MLC Dande Vittal said that he would challenge the verdict of the Telangana High Court in the Supreme Court. He stated that he had four weeks of time to appeal against the judgment of the apex court.

In a press statement, Vittal clarified that the verdict was given based on an improper withdrawal of another candidate, not his error. He said that he won in the polls by contesting on the ticket of the BRS. He hoped that he would be able to secure a stay from the Supreme Court against the judgment of HC.

On Friday, The Telangana High Court here held illegal and void the election of Dande Vittal, who was elected from the local body constituency of Adilabad of Telangana Legislative Council in 2022. The court set aside the election while allowing the election petition of Congress leader Pathireddy Rajeswhar Reddy. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50, 000 against Vittal.