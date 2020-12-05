Will demand for changing name of Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar: Bandi

BJP State president said if people gave the Mayor’s post to BJP, the party would have definitely taken up the electoral promise on a priority basis

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing the rhetoric of GHMC polls, BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday stated that the party will pursue its demand for changing the name of Hyderabad into Bhagyanagar in the GHMC council.

He said if people gave the Mayor’s post to BJP, the party would have definitely taken up the electoral promise on a priority basis.

On the occasion, Sanjay confirmed that actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti will join BJP in a couple of days. He also denied senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy and his son joining BJP, stating that he did not receive any such proposal so far.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party State office here, Sanjay Kumar said BJP lost the Mayor’s post to TRS with a thin margin of 9,000 votes. He suggested that the TRS should consider the BJP’s agenda in development of Hyderabad and if the former pursues the AIMIM’s agenda, people will teach them a lesson. He stated that the BJP will cooperate with the government in development of Hyderabad, but also will continue to fight against the corrupt practices and decisions favouring a particular community.

“We will build people’s movements and also take legal course wherever necessary. I suggest that our political opponents should not consider our patience as our weakness,” the BJP State president said.

He alleged that the TRS purchased votes by distributing Rs 10,000 in Hyderabad under the guise of flood relief. He claimed that both TRS and AIMIM have captured the booths in some divisions to win the elections. He stated that people gave the Opposition’s role to BJP and the latter will not fight for the Mayor’s post.

Responding to questions, Sanjay said the BJP fight against the anti-national and anti-Hindu propaganda of AIMIM and its president Asaduddin Owaisi. He made light of the AIMIM pursuing national politics and stated that the party which does not have enough candidates to contest in GHMC polls, would face similar situation in all other polls.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .