Will take up issues of ST workers with SCCL management: Kavitha

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday assured to take up the issues pertaining to ST workers in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) with the company management and strive to fill the backlog posts of 665 ST transfer workers which have been in dispute for many years.

Singareni ST Employees Welfare Association members along with Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha called on the MLC at the latter’s residence and submitted a representation in this regard.

Speaking to the media, Kavitha who is also the honorary president of Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS), said about 28,000 tribal youth who appeared for the written test in 2018 were still awaiting for recruitment results. She assured to take up the issue with the officials of the SCCL and resolve it.

She also promised to take up the issues of the SCCL oustees who are yet to get placements for giving away their lands to the company, as per the court orders. TBGKS general secretary Miryala Rajireddy said the aspirations of many tribal expatriates and unemployed youth would soon be fulfilled with the initiative of MLC Kavitha.

