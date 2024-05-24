| Wine Shops To Be Closed In Rachakonda Limits On May 27 For Graduate Mlc Bye Election

Wine shops to be closed in Rachakonda limits on May 27 for graduate MLC bye-election

Clubs, star hotels, restaurants, etc., possessing different categories of licences for supply of liquor, will also not be permitted

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 08:33 PM

Hyderabad: In view of bye polls to the Telangana Legislative Council from Warangal – Khammam – Nalgonda graduate constituency to be held on May 27, Rachakonda police commissioner Tarun Joshi issued an order closing liquor outlets across the Yadadri-Bhongir zone from 4pm on May 25 up to 4pm on May 27.

Clubs, star hotels, restaurants, etc., possessing different categories of licences for supply of liquor, will also not be permitted, the order said.