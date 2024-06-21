Rachakonda Police She Teams nab 111 persons including 52 minors for harassing women

The complaints were received both in person and online and promptly acted on them and disposed of.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police She Teams caught 111 persons including 52 minors for harassing women at various spots across the commissionerate in the last fortnight between this June 1 and June 15.

Officials said complaints were received from various sources including direct, through WhatsApp and via social media from different hotspots like metro trains, stations, bus stops, workplaces and colleges.

Those caught, attended mandatory counseling sessions conducted by trained counselors and professional psychologists at the Police Commissioner’s camp office at Alkapuri cross road in LB Nagar.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi appreciated the work of She Teams and urged women to approach She Teams through the Rachakonda WhatsApp control number – 8712662111 or Dial 100 when in distress.