Winter losing its bite in Hyderabad

Since last week, nights have turned warmer with minimum temperatures hovering above normal

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: After plummeting to single digits in mid-December, night temperatures in the city appear to be on a seesaw, with the winter losing its bite. Since last week, nights have turned warmer with minimum temperatures hovering above normal at least by four degrees.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, minimum temperatures have been above 15 degree Celsius. On January 1, the minimum temperature recorded in Hyderabad was 19.1 degree Celsius, which is four degrees above normal. This was the highest minimum temperature to be recorded in the last three weeks.

However, on Saturday, the night temperature again fell to 16.4 degree Celsius while the day temperature was 26.7 degree Celsius. Weather officials attributed the prevailing conditions to mainly low level easterlies/ south-easterlies over the State.

“Though January is the peak month for winter, temperatures during nights would be higher compared to December,” a senior official said.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), during the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature of 16.1 degree Celsius in the GHMC limits was recorded at Rajendranagar while the highest temperature of 29.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Asifnagar. Across the State, the lowest temperature of 10.1 degree Celsius was recorded at Arli (Adilabad) while the maximum temperature of 33.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Aswapuram (Bhadradri Kothagudem).

The TSDPS weather forecast said dry weather was expected in the city for next three days. Minimum temperatures could be in the range of 15 degree Celsius to 17 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperatures were expected to be in the range of 28 degree Celsius to 30 degree Celsius.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .