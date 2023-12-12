Wishes pour in as “Birthday celebrates Rajinikanth!”

Tuesday, Dec 12, 2023
From fans to fellow actors, many took to X to wish 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 08:12 PM, Tue - 12 December 23
Hyderabad: As Birthday celebrated superstar Rajinikanth for the 73rd time on Tuesday, wishes poured in on X (formerly Twitter). The occasion also invoked a meme fest and a flood of Rajinikanth jokes on the internet.

From fans to fellow actors, many took to X to wish ‘Thalaiva’ on his 73rd birthday, here are some of the posts:

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal posted a still of himself with Rajinikanth from their recent release Jailer to wish the icon. “wishing my dear Rajinikanth sir a blessed birthday!,” he wrote.

Tamil actor Dhanush shared a note for “Thalaiva” Rajinikanth. Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The two parted ways in 2022.

Jr. NTR wrote “Wishing the one & only Thalaivar @Rajinikanth sir, a very Happy Birthday.”

Mammotty, another star Malayalam actor said, “Happy Birthday dear Rajinikanth. wishing you a seper successful year ahead.”

Venkatesh posted saying “sending my warmest wishes to Rajinikanth garu on his special day!”

Cricketer Dinesh Karthik said “Happy birthday to the one who can make the impossible look effortless!”.

Bollywood actress Kajol wrote, “wishing the Thalaivar many more years of bending bullets and breaking walls in every way possible!”

Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu wished the his “dear friend” Rajinikanth saying, “Birthday greetings to my dear friend, superstar Rajinikanth.”

Here are some hilarious memes:

 

