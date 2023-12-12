Wishes pour in as “Birthday celebrates Rajinikanth!”

From fans to fellow actors, many took to X to wish 'Thalaiva' Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday

Hyderabad: As Birthday celebrated superstar Rajinikanth for the 73rd time on Tuesday, wishes poured in on X (formerly Twitter). The occasion also invoked a meme fest and a flood of Rajinikanth jokes on the internet.

From fans to fellow actors, many took to X to wish ‘Thalaiva’ on his 73rd birthday, here are some of the posts:

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal posted a still of himself with Rajinikanth from their recent release Jailer to wish the icon. “wishing my dear Rajinikanth sir a blessed birthday!,” he wrote.

Wishing my dear Rajinikanth sir a blessed birthday! As a true embodiment of kindness and humility that inspires millions, here’s to many more healthy and happy years ahead.@rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/0vHVVIsADU — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 12, 2023

Tamil actor Dhanush shared a note for “Thalaiva” Rajinikanth. Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The two parted ways in 2022.

Jr. NTR wrote “Wishing the one & only Thalaivar @Rajinikanth sir, a very Happy Birthday.”

Wishing the one & only Thalaivar @Rajinikanth sir, a very Happy Birthday. May your charisma continue to inspire for generations. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 12, 2023

Mammotty, another star Malayalam actor said, “Happy Birthday dear Rajinikanth. wishing you a seper successful year ahead.”

Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth ! Wishing you a super successful year ahead. Stay healthy and blessed as always. pic.twitter.com/VqzEsTAmk9 — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 12, 2023

Venkatesh posted saying “sending my warmest wishes to Rajinikanth garu on his special day!”

Sending my warmest wishes to @rajinikanth garu on his special day! May the year ahead bring you endless success and happiness.💐 — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) December 12, 2023

Cricketer Dinesh Karthik said “Happy birthday to the one who can make the impossible look effortless!”.

Happy birthday to the one who can make the impossible look effortless! Wishing @rajinikanth Sir a day as legendary as his cinematic journey. pic.twitter.com/SZx71rjw5Y — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 12, 2023

Bollywood actress Kajol wrote, “wishing the Thalaivar many more years of bending bullets and breaking walls in every way possible!”

wishing the Thalaivar many more years of bending bullets and breaking walls in every way possible! @rajinikanth #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/SyxL4UIG67 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) December 12, 2023

Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu wished the his “dear friend” Rajinikanth saying, “Birthday greetings to my dear friend, superstar Rajinikanth.”

Birthday greetings to my dear friend, superstar @rajinikanth. I wish him good health, happiness and continued success in all his endeavors. pic.twitter.com/ficz8c1nSL — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) December 12, 2023

Here are some hilarious memes:

Rajinikanth once wrote a cheque😍 The Bank bounced🤔 Because Krishna & Arjuna Friend of rajinikanth🤣#இது_எப்டி_இருக்கு

and the Rajnikanth award goes to Oscar