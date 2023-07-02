| With Rise In Prices Of Spices Trouble For Tadka Now

With rise in prices of spices, trouble for ‘tadka’ now

The unexplained rise in prices of spices have started sending kitchen budgets haywire.

By IANS Updated On - 10:03 AM, Sun - 2 July 23

Lucknow: After the soaring prices of vegetables, especially tomatoes, it is now the ‘tadka’ that is in trouble.

Cumin seed (jeera), the most widely used spice, has become one of the costliest kitchen ingredients as prices have shot up to Rs 750 per kg from Rs 400 per kg in April.

Prices of many other spices, like melon seeds and cloves have also shot up.

Melon seeds, currently priced at Rs 750 kg, were being sold at Rs 300 per kg three months back. Likewise, prices of cloves have now gone up to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,000 per kg in April.

Traders are blaming it on lesser yield, poor transportation due to cyclone Biparjoy and now, monsoon rain. There is a definite mismatch in demand and supply.

“We cannot do much as we are buying them at a much higher price. The prices of cumin and melon seeds have nearly doubled in three months,” said a grocery store owner in Hazratganj.

Farmers in major growing belts have shifted to other crops such as mustard due to a sudden change in weather patterns marked by excess rainfall during sowing.

Excessive rainfall could lead to a spurt in prices of other spices like turmeric and chillies, he added.