Tomato prices go through the roof in Hyderabad, districts

Traders attribute exorbitant cost to short supply

By varun keval Published Date - 07:40 AM, Wed - 28 June 23

Traders attribute high cost to short supply. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The retail price of tomatoes, like in several other metro cities, has soared in Hyderabad too during the last few days. A staple in almost all Indian dishes, the cost of a kg of tomato has touched Rs 100.

Needless to say, people visiting markets and those who are accustomed to order online are surprised at the huge increase in the price. Being one of the most common vegetables that is used in almost all dishes, the soaring price of tomatoes is forcing customers to buy in reduced quantities.

Vendors at the Madannapet vegetable market say the price rise is primarily due to the lack of supply in the market. At present, a box containing approximately 23 kg of tomatoes is being sold anywhere between Rs 1,600 and Rs 2,000. Similarly, a box carrying small-size tomatoes is available at Rs 1,200. The price of tomatoes in the market has increased to Rs 60 to 80 per kg and even in some cases, has touched Rs 100 depending on the quality.

Bala Narasimha, a vendor at the Madannapet vegetable market, attributes the recent price hike to the delayed monsoon and prolonged heat waves. He states that these weather conditions have affected tomato cultivation in Telangana, leading to a decrease in supply. Incessant rains during the summer too had a negative impact on yields.

According to the traders, the prices have gone up in the last 15 to 20 days. Previously, tomatoes were sold at Rs 35-45 per kg. Both local and hybrid varieties have witnessed a steep price hike in recent weeks.

A few vendors, however, are hopeful that the arrival of the monsoon might bring some relief to household budgets. In Hyderabad, tomatoes are imported from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.