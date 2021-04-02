With steady rise in cases, Adilabad ramps up Covid testing

Adilabad had registered 32 positive cases on March 29, while 39 cases were reported on Tuesday and 46 positive cases on Thursday

Adilabad: Adilabad district has been witnessing a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, causing concern among the public.

Adilabad had registered 32 positive cases on March 29, while 39 cases were reported on Tuesday and 46 positive cases on Thursday. It has a total of 370 active cases. Of them, 354 were undergoing home quarantine and 16 were being treated at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. Nearly 2,000 swab samples were being collected every day.

According to a bulletin released by authorities of the medical and health department, as many as 2,56,887 swab samples were collected and 6,160 persons tested positive for Covid-19 so far. A total of 52 patients succumbed to the novel coronavirus. The district continued to record at least two deaths per month, indicating the gravity of the disease.

With Adilabad district sharing borders with Maharashtra which is seeing the highest positive cases in the country, locals said that the second wave of the acute respiratory disease became worse. They wanted the authorities to take precautionary steps for curbing the spread of the virus. They fear that the district would bear the brunt of the pandemic if officials show apathy.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr R Narender told ‘Telangana Today’ that the quantum of tests was increased from 1,400 to 1,900 per day and 12 mobile teams were formed for carrying out diagnosis of the disease, considering the rise in the positive cases across the district. As many as 18,700 persons aged above 45 have been vaccinated in the district so far, he added.

Meanwhile, sodium hypochlorite solution was sprayed in several parts of the town, as a preventive measure for curtailing the disease. Offices of municipality, forest department and many other departments were sanitised with certain employees of these departments being infected by the virus. Visitors are advised to use face masks and sanitise hands when they visit an office of a department.

