Witnessing multiple levels of TV evolution

By | Niharika | Published: 5:45 pm

Students of Grade IX and X of Pallavi Model School, Alwal organsied a special assembly on World Television day on November 23, 2020 at Cisco WebEx. The World Television Day which is observed on November 21 every year, is a reminder of the power of visual media and how it helped in shaping public opinion and influencing world politics.

The assembly got the show on the road with the logo of Doordarshan playing, sending vibes of longingness of the bulky Television of 1980’s to our students and parents, the world at home, was one of the chat message which was so apt for us to get going as television was a symbol of communication and globalization that educates, informs, entertains and influences our decisions and opinions. The journey of the television was showcased in the form of a video that depicted the timeline and how TV evolved.

Videos of the 90s advertisement of Nirma, Bajaj Scooter, Bajaj Lights, Vicco turmeric, were played that tickled the funny bones. As the Z generations were all over with SMS saga of reality and the public opinion, hence the students left no stones unturned and ran pillar to post interviewing different age group of people for the video titled Tete-a-Tete, while expressing their favourite shows.

How can a television day be without a celebrity talk, we had invited Deepika Diwedi and Anasuya Bhardwaj of Khshanam fame to speak to us about their views on television. The students led the momentum in high spirit, as the program ushered us to the question and answer session with Principal Sunir Nagi. While being nostalgic, she recalled her days of watching TV in the neighbour’s house despite owning Dynora (Brand of TV then). The assembly ended with parents, teachers and students revisiting their past and how they enjoyed then.

Niharika, IX-A and Nithya, X-D

Pallavi Model School, Alwal

