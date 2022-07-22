‘Woh Beetey Din’ is the new sensation in town

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:02 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: Trendsetter and early 20s pop queen Tanya Singgh has brought to us the soulful single ‘Woh Beetey Din’. After many songs like ‘Janam Kuch Toh Bolo’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Baahon Mein Teri Juda Raasta’, ‘Adi Ve Adi’, ‘Piya Piya’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Hosh’, ‘Ankhiyan Mila le’ and many more.

The pop queen said, “It is my wish and motive of bringing back pop culture to the industry that I came up with ‘Woh Beetey Din’.” The song’s look and feel wererevitalised because this is the first time designer Nikhil Thampi has styled for a music video.

Prem Raj Soni who is directing a music video for the first time, says, “The song is so soothing that it will definitely touch everyone’s heart and shooting with Tanya Singgh was an inspiring journey!”

The pop queen also mentions that this song is very close to her heart as it was composed by her father and the lyrics were given by her mother; maybe that’s why when shooting for the song she felt a strong connection with it.

The song has created a new sensation among the audience. The song is a true mixture of both modern and retro music, which is why audience of all ages from across the country are appreciating it. The crowd is giving an overwhelming review.

The long lost pop music culture in the industry is back to once again take a spot. Do watch out for the melodious song ‘Woh Beetey Din’.

Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Woh Beetey Din’ features, besides Tanya Singgh Kumar, Ugur Gunes. This original composition by Ajit Singh has lyrics by Gittanjali Singh and music production by Jeff Hunt.

Check out the song, which has recently been released on T-Series’ YouTube channel, here: https://bit.ly/WohBeeteyDin