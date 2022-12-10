Woman falls to death as van door falls off in Medak

In a freak mishap, a woman died after the side-door of a moving Maruti Omni van suddenly fell off, throwing her out of the vehicle
Kamalapuram Narsamma, 46, of Reddypalli village of Alladurgam Mandal, was traveling in the van along with her son Krishna, his wife Srinithya and their daughter when the car door fell off unexpectedly. According to Sub-inspector Subash Goud, Narsamma died on the spot.
A case was registered.