Man, mother die of food poisoning in Medak

The victims were Neelam Srinivas (48) and Venkatamma (68).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

The victims were Neelam Srinivas (48) and Venkatamma (68).

Medak: A man and his mother died, reportedly due to food poisoning after eating yelleru gadda (a variety of tapioca – Discorea pentaphylla L.) at Venkatraopeta village of Kowdipally Mandal. The victims were Neelam Srinivas (48) and Venkatamma (68).

Accusing doctors at the Area Hospital Narsapur of negligence, villagers and relatives of Srinivas staged a protest at the hospital demanding action against the doctors on Wednesday.

According to their relatives, Srinivas, his wife Lakshmi, children Bhanu and Srikanth, mother Venkatamma, sister Lalitha and her daughter Rupali ate the tubes along with colostrum milk on Monday. All seven took ill and had vomiting and diarrhea following which they were shifted to Area Hospital Narsapur on Tuesday.

Srinivas died on Tuesday night while Venkatamma died on Wednesday. As the condition of Lakshmi turned serious, she was taken to a private hospital. Doctors said the family members took ill due to food poisoning.