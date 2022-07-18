Woman found dead under suspicious circumstance in Peddapalli

Published: 03:45 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Peddapalli: A 24 year-old woman, Barigala Kavya was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Peddapalli on Monday. A resident of Bandarikunta of Peddapalli town, Kavya was found hanging in her residence in the morning.

Knowing about the incident, Peddapalli ACP Sarangapani and SI Rajesh visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case. Maternal relatives of the deceased alleged that in-laws of Kavya killed her and that they trying to project it as suicide.

They also alleged that she has been harassed by in-laws for additional dowry since she got married to Sandeep five years ago. Police were also probing the case from murder angles too.