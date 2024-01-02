Woman jumps on Metro track to retrieve her dropped phone

The incident occurred at the Indiranagar Metro Station at 6:45 p.m. on Monday.

By IANS Published Date - 12:22 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident here on Tuesday, a woman jumped on the Metro track with a power of 750 KV electricity to retrieve a mobile phone she had dropped.

The incident occurred at the Indiranagar Metro Station at 6:45 p.m. on Monday. Security personnel who spotted the woman on the tracks, immediately alerted the control room, and electricity was disconnected, averting a potential tragedy.

The development resulted in a 15-minute disruption of Metro services on the Purple line during the peak hour. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) stated on Tuesday that the incident at Indiranagar Metro Station involved a mobile phone dropped by the woman.

The passenger went down to the track to retrieve her phone, and security personnel activated safety devices to ensure her safety. After retrieving the phone, she, with the help of a co-passenger, got back onto the platform. The BMRCL staff had to reset the devices for the restoration of services.