Woman kills alcoholic husband with boulder in Mancherial

Dandepalli SI, T Srikanth said the accused was identified as Battula Kalavva, a native of Thallapet village and the victim was her husband Battula Ramanaiah (40), an agriculture labourer

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Mancherial: A woman smashed her alcoholic husband’s head with a boulder as she was allegedly unable to bear his physical harassment at Thallapet village in Dandepali mandal on Sunday night. The incident came to light only on Monday.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector T Srikanth said the accused was identified as Battula Kalavva, a native of Thallapet village and her husband as Battula Ramanaiah (40), an agriculture labourer.

Ramanaiah received fatal injuries when his wife used a boulder to kill him, resulting in instantaneous death for him. Kalavva killed her husband when he tried to kill her under the influence of alcohol after picking up an argument over a petty issue. He was addicted to liquor and would frequently get into fights with her for over 10 years.

They have two sons aged 21 and 23. Velpula Shantha, sister of Ramanaiah, lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered against Kalavva under the section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigations were taken up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .