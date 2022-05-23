Woman kills two-year-old son, ends life in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:58 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Nalgonda: After hanging her two year old son, a woman committed suicide in her house at Auravani of Kattangur mandal in the district on the last night. Doddi Lasya (23) was hanged herself to the celing fan after killing her son Sathwik. She killed her son by hanging him to celing with saree.

She got married to Naveen, a railway employee. Currently he is on leave and is preparing for competitive examinations by staying in Hyderabad. Along with her son’, Lasya was residing at Auravani, which was native place of her husband. The reason for the murder-suicide pact are not yet known. Investigation is on.