Woman locked herself, son for 3 years fearing Covid

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: In a shocking case, a woman in Gurugram’s Chakkarpur locked herself and her minor son for a period of three years due to extreme fear of contracting the coronavirus.

According to an ANI report, the incident came to light when the woman’s husband Sujan Majhi, who is an engineer with a private company, approached the Chakkarpur police station.

Following his request, a team of police, health officials, and members of the Child Welfare Department reached the residence on Tuesday, broke open the main door, and rescued the woman and her 10-year-old son.

Officials found heaps of plastic wrappers, clothes, hair, and garbage inside the house. Reports suggest that the woman was suffering from a mental condition and developed an acute fear of the virus.

They say that the woman was scared that her son would die if she let him step outside the house. When the husband stepped out of home for office in 2020 after the first lockdown restrictions were lifted, the woman did not allow him to enter the house ever since. It is also said that the son has not seen the sun for three years now.