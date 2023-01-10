Yami Gautam would love to play Madhubala

Hyderabad: The year 2022 was an extremely fruitful one for Yami Gautam Dhar who outshone her mettle as an actor, winning praises and hearts with her performances in films like ‘A Thursday’ and ‘Dasvi’.

While her strong performances have left everyone speechless, the actor received a whole lot of praise from the audience and the critics with the premiere of her other film, ‘Lost’, at national and international festivals. While the star has been continuously leaping on strong stories one after the other, she envisions doing a biopic of the iconic and loved actor, Madhubala.

Recently, during an interview, Yami said, “Madhubala ji, I believe, is the most beautiful. I know that there are some films being announced, but it has nothing to do with those announcements.”

She added, “At night, I have this habit to date, of watching either some old songs or some old interviews of yesteryear actors. It could be Madhubala ji’s to Smita ji’s interviews and my God! They were well-spoken… I wish again, one of those actors were still alive. There was so much more that was left to be seen, and I wish they were here today. Madhubala ji is my favourite actor.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami has more power-packed performances lined up with projects like ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, ‘OMG2’, and ‘Dhoom Dham’, among other unannounced projects.