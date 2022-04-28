Woman sells her baby to childless couple in Mahabubabad

Published Date - 08:35 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Mahabubabad: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly ‘sold’ her newborn baby boy for money to a childless couple here several days ago. But the issue came to light on Thursday as the officials of the women and child department have come to probe into the incident after they learnt about the ‘sale of the baby’.

Officials said Miryala Swapna of Kothuru ( C ) village of Kuravi mandal had delivered a male child at a private hospital in Mahabubabad on April 4. But she returned home without baby four days ago, raising eyebrows in the village. Suspecting that something had gone wrong with regard to her child, some locals had informed the issue to the women and child welfare department.

Responding to this, the District Welfare Officer Swarnalatha Lenina along with CDPO Yellamma went to Swapna’s parent’s home and questioned her about the disappearance of her child. Swapna allegedly attempted to mislead them by claiming that some unidentified persons had taken away the baby from her mother, while they were at the hospital after stuffing Rs 15,000 in her hands.

Officials who did not believe in the claims, grilled her and Swapna spilled the beans. She admitted that she had indeed given her baby to a childless couple in ‘adoption’ for money and promised to bring him back on Monday. Stating that giving a baby up for adoption in an illegal way was a crime, the officials suggested that she could hand over the baby to them, if she was unable to take care of him.

Swapna, daughter of Miryala Venkanna and Uppamma, has been living with her parents after she ‘divorced’ her second husband. Sarpanch Yanala Gangadhar Reddy and other staff of ICDS were present during the questioning.

