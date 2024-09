| Woman Soldier From Peddapalli Dies By Suicide In Gujarat

A resident of Subashnagar of NTPC, Gangabhavani is said to have died by hanging herself in the barracks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 10:17 AM

Representational Image

Peddapalli: A woman army soldier, Balla Gangabhavani, died, allegedly by suicide on the Gujarat border on Saturday night.

She took the extreme step during the rest period after discharging six-hour duty. The exact reason for her extreme step was not yet known.