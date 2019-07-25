Woman stabbed to death in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:39 pm

Hyderabad: A woman was found dead with stab injuries in her house at Balaji Nagar in Jawahar Nagar here on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been murdered.

The woman Shanthi(28) had frequent fights with her husband Vijay (30). She was found dead with cut injuries on her neck.

Vijay who is absconding is suspected to be behind the murder.

The Jawaharnagar police are investigating.

More details are awaited.

