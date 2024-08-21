Woman strangles husband to death in Hyderabad

Ruksana Begum (30), was arrested by the Miyapur police for allegedly strangulating and killing her husband after a quarrel over household affairs.

By Anup Das Published Date - 21 August 2024, 08:53 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: A woman was arrested by the Miyapur police for allegedly strangulating and killing her husband after a quarrel over household affairs.

According to the police, Ruksana Begum (30), a native of Assam was married to Ali Hussain (35) around 15 years ago and the couple along with three children have been staying at Premnagar in Miyapur.

On Tuesday early hours, Hussain came home in an inebriated condition and picked up a quarrel with his wife over some household issue.

In a fit of rage, the woman beat up Hussain and when he fell down took a scarf and strangulated him to death, said an official of Miyapur police station.

Based on a complaint, the police had registered a case and arrested Ruksana Begum. He was remanded.