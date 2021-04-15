Women tech leaders drive infrastructure transition at Wells Fargo

Sarada Vempati, Sapna Sinha, and Gauri Chandra enabled the entire technology infrastructure for the India center for their employees to work seamlessly.

Hyderabad: When Wells Fargo India decided on remote working, three women technology leaders – Sarada Vempati, Sapna Sinha, and Gauri Chandra enabled the entire technology infrastructure for the India center for their employees to work seamlessly. Under their leadership, the massive technology infrastructure transition took place. They built a robust team to accelerate the remote working process.

Just a few days after Sarada Vempati joined Wells Fargo, the company went into work-from-home mode. At the Technology Infrastructure division, Wells Fargo had the urgent task of doubling the capacity of people working from home across India and the Philippines and managing the required server build-up and communication connectivity. She and her team put an effort to get everybody set up and made sure the smooth working of the company.

Sarada Vempati, head, Technology Infrastructure for India & Philippines, Wells Fargo, told Telangana Today, “We had to get the assets required for the workforce and provide backend technology that supports the ability of employees to connect securely to perform their functions. We had to acquire assets with the help of the existing supply chain processes and lease them on an immediate basis. We had to support millions of customers while the processes were streamlined at the backend. Covid is an unprecedented event and we quickly prepared ourselves to tackle the situation.”

“Some of the biggest things we had to turnaround and make changes were toward end-user collaboration as well as unified communication. We ensured that interactions were transparent. We quickly ramped up the collaborative tools for employees and other stakeholders to ensure access. Though long-term productivity was given priority, we ensured that everyone maintained their work-life balance in the new normal,” she added.

Sapna Sinha who leads IT Services Operations for India and the Philippines at Wells Fargo took care of the servers, storage, networks, service desks, incident management, command centers, and other critical aspects. She spent 80 percent of her time in planning so that nothing breaks. But when something does go down, her first task is to fix it.

“I walk away from every crisis having learned something and Covid has been a tsunami that gave us several new perspectives. We quickly scaled up the activity and met the need of the hour. We became more creative and came out with solutions using the opportunity that the crisis led us to. We are now well prepared to face any challenges that the pandemic may pose in the future,” said Sapna Sinha, head, Technology Infrastructure – IT Services Operations, Wells Fargo – India & Philippines.

Gauri Chandra who leads End User Collaboration Services for India and the Philippines at Wells Fargo, along with her team not only designed user experience for the thousands of employees in the region but also enabled them with basic tools such as laptops and remote collaboration services.

Her team helped source laptops, then provisioned and secured them in record time, and even got them door delivered. For the thousands of employees working from home, her team scaled up collaboration tools such as Skype and Jabber.

Gauri Chandra, head, End-User Collaboration Services, Technology Infrastructure, Wells Fargo- India & Philippines, said, “Not only we but our vendors also took due diligence towards cybersecurity measures in the remote working scenario. We also made the user experience one of our top priorities. While ‘remote working’ in the current circumstances, we also focused on the human aspect of working, creating a conducive environment for all. In addition to this, technology was also leveraged fully for fresh hiring, making a tangible impact in the entire spectrum of activities.”

Wells Fargo India is primarily an extension of the technology and operations of Wells Fargo and is engaged in application development and support, testing, other technology functions, international operations, knowledge support, and middle and back-end banking process solutions for a wide spectrum of Wells Fargo’s needs. The entity currently has offices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai employing 40,000 people in India and the

other two locations.

