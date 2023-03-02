Santosh Kumar releases Women’s Day Green India Challenge poster

Women's Day Green India Challenge poster released, Joginipally Santosh Kumar calls on women community to plant saplings and protect them like children on World Women’s Day on March 8

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:09 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: Nature will flourish more if the same hands that raise children, plant the saplings, said Rajya Sabha MP, Joginipally Santosh Kumar at the release of Women’s Day Green India Challenger poster.

He called upon the women community to participate in the Green India Challenge and plant saplings and protect them with the same affection they shown on their children on World Women’s Day on March 8.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari wished that all women will participate in the Green India Challenge special programme and plant saplings for nature conservation. Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said women were more powerful and they would successfully accomplish the tasks taken up by them.

Chief Minister’s Secretary Smt Smita Sabharwal said, “Women are working tirelessly for the conservation of the Earth while excelling in all fields”. OSD Priyanka Varghese said the Green India Challenge programme is a selfless programme embarked for the benefit of the next generation.