Hyderabad: Sadhguru launches 5th phase of Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:11 AM, Fri - 17 June 22

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev launches 5.0 Green India Challenge in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Thursday launched the fifth phase of the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadhguru, who was in the city as part of his solo motorcycle ride from London to India for the global awareness campaign ‘Save Soil’, said the green growth in Telangana attracted him the moment he entered the State.

“Green India Challenge is a role model for the country and other States should also adopt it,” he said.

On the way to Bengaluru from Hyderabad as part of his campaign, Sadhguru formally launched the fifth phase of Green India Challenge near Shamshabad by planting a sapling. Apart from Santosh Kumar, Ministers Indrakaran Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, and MP Ranjith Reddy were present.

Indrakaran Reddy detailed the progress of the State government’s initiative Telangana Ku Haritha Haram.