Women’s International Arena Polo Cup kicks off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad to host women polo which will be conducted in the Round-Robin format where every team will take on every other team

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:52 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Chaitania Kumar president of the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club addressing the media along with the captains of Inida, USA and UK.

Hyderabad: The second edition of the Tri-Nation Women’s International Arena Polo Cup kicked off at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) Arena Polo Ground, Aziz Nagar, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The tournament featured teams from India, United States of America and the United Kingdom. The event will be conducted in the Round-Robin format where every team will take on every other team. The top two teams will vie for the top honours on March 4. UK thrashed USA (10-2) in the opening match.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaitania Kumar president of the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club, “I am glad that after three years the second edition of the Women’s International Arena Polo Cup back to the city after Covid hiatus. We want to continue this tournament on a regular basis. By this we can encourage women into the sport.”

“In our country the population of polo players is very low. As the sport seems to be elite but we are keeping our efforts to make the game reach everyone. Polo is a game, which needs dedication and passion to pursue. The players, who came here to compete, had a lot of passion despite their humble backgrounds which is very impressive,” he added.

Monica Saxena, skipper of India said, “We are really excited to play in Hyderabad. We had previous experience in many domestic tournaments. I had a good team and our girls are pretty confident of winning.”