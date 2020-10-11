Women’s IPL: Mandhana, Mithali, Harmanpreet to lead teams

All the three senior players led the teams during last edition also and their appointments were on the expected lines

New Delhi: India’s white ball captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj along with their ‘double deputy’ Smriti Mandhana have been named captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity squads respectively for the upcoming women’s T20 Challenge scheduled from November 4 to 9 in the UAE.

All the three senior players led the teams during last edition also and their appointments were on the expected lines. The most notable inclusion was Thailand’s Natthakan Chantham, who is the first from her nation to get a maiden call-up in the mini-league. Chantham scored her country’s first Women’s T20 World Cup half-century in Australia earlier this year.

The T20 Challenge, to be played during the IPL play-offs, will begin with last year’s finalist Supernovas taking on Velocity in the opening game.

Squads

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy (VC), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha.

Schedule

04-11-2020 – Supernovas vs Velocity

05-11-2020 – velocity vs Trailblazers

07-11-2020 – Trailblazers vs Supernovas

09-11-2020 – Final