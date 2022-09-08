Women’s Pro Golf Tour: Hyderabad’s Sneha finishes tied-2nd, Pranavi lifts title

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:26 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh finished a credible tied-2nd while Pranavi Urs continued her domination to lift the title at the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour. Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh finished a credible tied-2nd while Pranavi Urs continued her domination to lift the title at the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad golfer Sneha Singh finished a credible tied-2nd while Pranavi Urs continued her domination to lift the title at the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour by a massive five-shot margin at the Hyderabad Golf Association course here on Thursday.

Sneha Singh moved up with nine pars on the front nine. Pranavi had two birdies and two back-to-back bogeys on the back nine and finished with 72, while Kriti had a double on the Par-3 11th and a birdie on the Par-3 16th for a round of 73. Sneha did find birdies on 14th and 15th but also dropped shots on 13th, 16th and 18th and finished at 71, five behind Pranavi.

Also Read TSWREIS golfer Amulya bags top honours in Junior Golf Championship

With no under par scores and most going well over, Pranavi’s 2-over 72 held out comfortably, while Sneha shot 1-over 71 and moved to Tied-second alongside amateur Kriti Chowhan, who had two bogeys in the last three holes during a round of 73. It was Pranavi’s fifth win in 12 events and she further extended her lead on the Hero Order of Merit.

Her winnings are Rs. 12,24,500 while the second placed Hitaashee Bakshi has Rs.8,62,700. Seher Atwal with Rs.8,23,350 is third. Gauri Karhade (71) and Seher Atwal (73) were tied for fourth at 6-over 216, while three players, Nayanika Sanga (71), amateur Heena Kang (73) and another amateur Vidhatri Urs (76) finished tied sixth at 7-over 217.