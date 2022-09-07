TSWREIS golfer Amulya bags top honours in Junior Golf Championship

TSWREIS golfers posing with thier trophies and certificates.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) golfer G Amulya bagged top honours in the category B girls of the South-Zone 8th Leg Junior Golf Championship held at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Club, Chennai on Wednesday.

M Anusha emerged runner-up in the C girls category. Meanwhile, U Akhila, P Mukul and E Pricilla settled for bronze in category A girls, category B boys and category B girls respectively. In total, the TSWREIS golfers won five podium finishes in the championship.

Results: G Amulya (Thorrour) Winner Category B girls; M Anusha (Nancherla) Runner-up Category C girls; U Akhila (Yellandu) Second runner-up Category A girls; P Mukul (Nyalkal) Second runner-up Category B boys; E Pricilla (Tadwai) Second runner-up Category B girls.