‘Wonder Woman 3’ cancelled one day after Gal Gadot teased fans with it

'Wonder Woman', which has two films in its franchise so far, will not receive the third installment due to a change in the strategy of the future films at DC Studios.

By ANI Published Date - 12:30 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Los Angeles: DC’s iconic female superhero may not appear in another solo film any time soon with a major change brewing in the DC film line-up.

As per a report by US-based entertainment outlet Variety, the new CEOs of DC Studios, Peter Safran and James Gunn would unveil their renewed strategy for future DC films to Warner Bros.Discovery CEO David Zaslav next week.

Patty Jenkins, director of the ‘Wonder Woman’ films, had submitted a treatment for ‘Wonder Woman 3’ but it was not approved by the studio’s seniors as it didn’t align well with the new plans of Safran and Gunn, Variety cited a studio insider.

Ironically, this news comes right after actor Gal Gadot, who portrays the Amazonian heroine, had taken to Twitter to post something that sparked speculation of a new film of the DC heroine possibly coming soon.

A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman.I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans.Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you🙅🏻‍♀️🙌🏼💃🏻♥️ pic.twitter.com/XlzhrMx4xe — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 6, 2022

“Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” the 37-year-old wrote in the caption of the post shared alongside a picture of the iconic DC character.

As per Variety, citing The Hollywood Reporter, planned sequel to films like ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Black

Adam’ may also be affected as part of this new strategy for future DC films.