Wonderla to reopen from August 5 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Wonderla is all set to reopen in Hyderabad from August 5 with a limited offer of Rs 799 (including GST) for all age groups with access to all land and water rides. The theme park will be open only on Thursday to Sunday from 11 am onwards.

Following the guidelines and best practices, Wonderla encourages visitors to book their entry tickets in advance through bookings.wonderla.com and the bookings are open now. The park will function with 50 per cent capacity and it is the first amusement park to secure COV – safe certification by Bureau Veritas India.

Arun K Chittilapilly, MD, Wonderla Holidays Ltd, said, “We are hoping to open up our other parks shortly as well and we are fully prepared to welcome our customers to our park, following all safety precautions. All our staff are vaccinated and are mandated to wear masks.”

The park is located near Exit No.13 of Outer Ring Road at Ravirala Village. For more details and booking check out the Wonderla website: https://www.wonderla.com/, or reach out to 040 23490300, 040 23490333.

