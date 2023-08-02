Won’t tolerate insult to national icons, be it Gandhiji or Savarkar: Fadnavis

| Wont Tolerate Insult To National Icons Be It Gandhiji Or Savarkar Fadnavis

Speaking in the assembly, Fadnavis, said action will be taken against Congress mouthpiece 'Shidori' for "insulting" V D Savarkar for objectionable writings

Mumbai: Amid opposition parties’ demand for action against Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide for his derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said insult of national icons, be it Gandhiji or V D Savarkar, will not be tolerated.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said action will be taken against Congress mouthpiece ‘Shidori’ for “insulting” V D Savarkar through objectionable writings.

He said despite demand from Bhide’s supporters, the Hindutva leader has not been provided with personal security.

On Wednesday, Congress legislators demanded action against Bhide for his alleged controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

Fadnavis said a case was registered against Bhide in Amravati and police will take his voice samples.

An FIR was registered against Bhide, the founder of the Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan outfit, for allegedly making offensive remarks about Mahatma Gandhi’s lineage during his speech, last week, police said.

Bhide is yet to be arrested.

“Bhide made an activist (of his outfit) read the controversial portion from a book ‘The Koran and the Fakir’,” Fadnavis said.

He said since a recording of that meeting is not available, police will take voice samples (of Bhide).

“Bhide works for the cause of Hindutva but his remarks against Mahatma Gandhi will not be tolerated. We will not tolerate insult to national icons, be it Gandhiji or Savarkar.

“Action will be taken against Congress mouthpiece ‘Shidori’ for objectionable writings against VD Savarkar and a case will be filed,” Fadnavis added.

The issue of Bhide’s remarks on Mahatma Gandhi was raised in the assembly by Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan who demanded a motion of condemnation be admitted.

However, Speaker Rahul Narwekar rejected this demand.

Another Congress MLA, Yashomati Thakur, told the House that Bhide’s supporters had threatened her (for demanding his arrest).

“I assure full security for Yashomati Thakur. The person who threatened her will be traced,” Fadnavis said.

Chavan said he had also received a threat over the issue and the person was arrested, and given bail.

In the legislative council, Congress MLC Ashok Jagtap condemned the remarks made by Bhide and demanded a discussion on the matter.

He said Bhide had made controversial remarks in the past and asked why he had still not been arrested.

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi said on the one hand, the government is taking action against some people for keeping the status of Aurangzeb on social media, but on the other hand, no action was initiated against Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar for visiting the Mughal emperor’s grave in Aurangabad.

Fadnavis replied saying he had appealed to Ambedkar against glorifying the Mughal emperor.

“Aurangzeb was a ruler who died in Aurangabad and was buried there. It (his tomb) is a protected monument. We are a democracy. Creating communal discord is a crime not visiting his grave,” Fadnavis added.

