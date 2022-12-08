| Wordle Is The Most Googled Word In 2022 Here Are Other Top Searches

‘Wordle’ is the most googled word in 2022; here are other top searches

As the year is coming to an end, Google released ‘Year in Search 2022’ and there were many interesting searches that topped the list.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 06:37 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: As the year is coming to an end, Google released ‘Year in Search 2022’ and there were many interesting searches that topped the list. While the web-based word game ‘Wordle’ became the most googled word globally, in India it was ‘Indian Premiere League’.

Nupur Sharma was the most searched person in India, followed by Droupadi Murmu, Rishi Sunak, Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen. Johnny Depp topped the list of people searched globally, followed by the likes of Will Smith, Amber Heard, Vladimir Putin, and Chris Rock.

In the ‘What is’ category, ‘What is Agneepath Scheme’, ‘What is NATO’, ‘What is NFT’, ‘What is PFI’, and ‘What is the square root of 4’, trended in India.

Meanwhile, popular news searches globally were on topics including Ukraine, Queen Elizabeth’s passing, election results, Powerball numbers, and monkeypox.

Coming to movies, ‘Brahmastra: Part one – Shiva’ was the most googled movie in India, while ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ topped the list globally. In the food category, ‘Paneer Pasanda’ was the most googled recipe in India as well as globally.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Manti Te’o, and Shaun White were the most-searched athletes on the global level.