Work from home concept worked wonders: BVR Mohan Reddy

“Ambition for excellence, entrepreneurial mindset and keenness to collaboration are the key factors for an individual to grow in his career as an entrepreneur,” said Cyient Ltd founder Chairman

By | Published: 10:06 pm

Hyderabad: During this Covid-19 pandemic, work from home concept has worked wonders for organisations and the way employees adapted themselves to the idea is highly commendable, opined Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, founder chairman, Cyient Ltd.

In his talk on the topic ‘Reflections of a Technology Entrepreneur’ at the 16th WiseViews, an interactive webinar series conducted by ICFAI, Dr Reddy said, “Ambition for excellence, entrepreneurial mindset and keenness to collaboration are the key factors for an individual to grow in his career as an entrepreneur.”

He said, “The average lifespan of organisations has come down from 90 years to 14 years. Changing technology requires smart people who are committed and adaptable to the new innovations. In order to stay ahead from your competitors, you need to come up with innovative solutions that simplify the life of the people.”

The webinar was moderated by ICFAI Group’s academic wing director Prof R Prasad and Branding director Prof Sudhakar Rao. About 250 participants including entrepreneurs, research scholars and students from various parts of the country participated in the event.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .