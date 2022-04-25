Work hard to secure job in police department: Khammam CP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:19 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

CP Vishnu S Warrier addressing unemployed youth in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier advised job aspirants to work hard to reach their target of securing a job in the police department. The CP inaugurated a 60-day free training camp for the first batch of 132 candidates selected for the training to appear for police job tests here on Monday at the Khammam Police Training Centre.

Warrier said that it was a great opportunity for the unemployed youth that the Telangana government was filling up a large number of police vacancies as well as providing free coaching to help them to prepare for the job tests. Preparation should be in line with the changed examination patterns, he said, adding that it would be easier to achieve success if one devotes time to each subject and prepares with a definite plan. Discipline was important for the candidates to prepare for the tests,

The CP told the candidates to focus on their goal and excel in indoor and outdoor training with commitment and dedication. He wished the candidates secure a job in the department and work in a police uniform. Additional DCP (Admin) Ghaush Alam, Additional DCP (Law & Order) Subhash Chandra Bose, AR Additional DCP Kumaraswamy, SC Corporation Deputy Director Satyanarayana, Honorary Director Veerabhadram and others were present.

