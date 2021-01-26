Work in coordination, Suryapet Collector tells officials on R-Day

Collector said that officials of all the departments should work in coordination for effective implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes taken up by govt

Suryapet: District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy on Tuesday said that the district authorities were striving hard to ensure that benefits of welfare schemes reach every house of eligible families.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag at 72nd republic day celebrations at Police Parade ground here, he said that officials of all the departments should work in coordination for effective implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes taken up by the government in the district. The benefits of welfare schemes should also reach all the houses of eligible families.

He said that cultivation of different drops was taken up 2.85 lakh acres by the farmers in the Yasangi season and investment support was extended to 2.4 lakh farmers in the district under Rythu Bandhu scheme. Total Rs 608 crores have been extended to the farmers for two crops in 2020-21 under Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Under Rythu Bheema scheme, total Rs 75.10 crores have been extended to the families of 1,502 deceased farmers in the district. Stating that it was targeted to plant 85 lakhs of saplings in the district under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, he said that planting of 65 lakh saplings was completed and efforts were going on to achieve the target 100 per cent. In addition to this, eight lakh saplings were planted in 605 Palle Prakruthi Vanams in the district.

Earlier, he distributed citations to the best officials in different departments in recognition of their services. The Superintendent of Police R Bhaskaran and officials of different departments also attended the celebrations.

