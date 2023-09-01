Work on redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station gains momentum

The upgradation works have been taken up by the Indian Railways at an approximate cost of Rs.720 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station to provide world class amenities along with elegant features and modern look, has gained momentum with work progress monitored continuously to meet the stipulated targets. The upgradation works have been taken up by the Indian Railways at an approximate cost of Rs.720 crore.

A new temporary booking office has been already constructed near the exit gate no.5 and parcel office and has been functioning to meet the ticketing as well as enquiry demands of the passengers, a press release said.

Simultaneously, excavation work is under progress for construction of multi-level car parking facility towards the north side of the station building. On the southern-side, foundation works for the new station building has already commenced. There will be two basements on the southern side – one for facilitating arrival of the passengers and other for meeting the parking needs of the passengers.

As part of the upgradation, three underground tanks were being constructed to meet the water requirements of the entire station and coaching depot and other offices. Further, as the new station building will be having substantially greater capacity, handling more passengers and providing additional services, work has commenced for setting-up additional Electrical Sub-Station (ESS) on the south-side of the existing station building.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, instructed the officials to carry out the work without any hindrance to the rail users and added that the works of Secunderabad Station Upgradation were proceeding at a fast pace and as per stipulated plan and set targets.