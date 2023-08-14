SCR observes ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ with photo exhibitions on Monday

Mon - 14 August 23

Rail passengers glance through the Horrors of Partition photo exhibition.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) observed ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ exhibitions across all six divisions on Monday. The theme of the exhibition was the story of Partition of India, which despite being full of agony and suffering, also highlights the beginning of a new life for millions of Indians who defied the horrors, epitomizing resilience and courage in the face of adversity, a press release said.

Keeping in mind its significance, special photo exhibitions were set up at 40 railway stations across the SCR zone to sensitize and educate the travelling public about the pain and sufferings of Indians during the partition.

Bhartesh Kumar Jain, DRM, Secunderabad inaugurated the ‘Horrors of Partition’ photo exhibition organised at Secunderabad railway station Platform No. 10, in the presence of senior railway officials.

The Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is being observed to honor the victims of the largest displacement of human population in the last century. It aims to remind Indians about the need to remove social divisions, disharmony and to further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment.

Arun Kumar Jain, GM, SCR said the photo exhibitions were organised as a reminder to the people about the pain and resilience of countless individuals and families affected by the partition.

The sacrifices of our ancestors have inspired unity and brought an era of harmony and prosperity, he said.

