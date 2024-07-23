Working in Tollywood has been an enriching experience: Prisha Singh

Hyderabad: Prisha Singh is gearing up to debut in Tollywood as one of the leading ladies in the upcoming Telugu film ‘Buddy’, starring Allu Sirish. The actress plays the role of an air hostess in the film directed by Sam Anton.

Talking about how she landed the opportunity, Prisha says that filmmakers chanced upon her after they saw her portfolio pictures. The actress was initially a little surprised when the role came her way.

“I was not very confident whether I could pull off the role because the role demanded a different personality and behavioral pattern. So I had to prepare a bit – observe a lot of air hostesses, their body language, how they walk and talk, etc. The director too gave me a few references and all that helped me understand the character well,” shares Prisha.

The actress says working in Tollywood has been an enriching experience and that she is looking forward to doing impactful roles that give her the opportunity to exhibit acting chops.

Prisha, also an avid wildlife photographer, shared a series of photos on her Instagram from a wild life expedition. She is a wildlife enthusiast who loves going on safaris and capturing moments and so far, has been to a few wildlife expeditions.

“I enjoy capturing flora and fauna, and safaris in pursuit of my passion. To me, photography is not just about capturing animals and the wildlife, but capturing the moments and emotion in their purest form,” says Prisha. “When I look at those captures, it makes me nostalgic and gives me a sense of gratification and profound experience.”

“Every capture has an interesting story to tell,” she says, adding that wildlife photography also complemented her acting skills. “It made me embrace the camera better.”