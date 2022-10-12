World Arthritis Day: Over 1,000 participants take part in walkathon in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:07 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: Over 1,000 participants took part in a mega walkathon organised by Yashoda Hospitals at Necklace Road, on the occasion of World Arthritis Day on Wednesday.

Participating in the special walk, senior orthopaedics from the hospital said that individuals must walk at least for five days in a week. They must walk briskly for 45-minutes, which will help ease stiffness and help posture related pains.

Dr Pavan, Director, Yashoda Hospitals said the awareness program and the walk was organized to break the myth that people should not walk if they have Arthritis. “On the contrary, they should walk so that the speed of arthritis progression is decreased,” he said.

Dr Sunil Dachepalli, orthopedic surgeon said surgeries are needed if arthritis progresses and added, “we want to create awareness so that unnecessary surgeries could be avoided.” Senior orthopaedics, Dr G Shashi Kanth and Dr TD Reddy said walking was a free activity that could be done by anyone at any time and at any place.